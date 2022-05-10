Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) One Day Volume Hits $196.00

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.87 million and $196.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.55 or 0.00519594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00036656 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.91 or 2.02483416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00078119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.