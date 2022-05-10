PUTinCoin Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last Week (PUT)

PUTinCoin (PUT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One PUTinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PUTinCoin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $660.00 worth of PUTinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PUTinCoin has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,875.23 or 1.00228599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00041574 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00016650 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001305 BTC.

PUTinCoin Profile

PUTinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PUTinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PUTinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PUTinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUTinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PUTinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PUTinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUTinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUTinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUTinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

