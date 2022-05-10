Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
PXSAP stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $24.75.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
