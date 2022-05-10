Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

PXSAP stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $24.75.

Get Pyxis Tankers alerts:

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pyxis Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pyxis Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.