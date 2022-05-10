Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:QNRX Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

