Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) Now Covered by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

May 10th, 2022

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $35.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 8.53% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. It offers QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome; QRX004 for the treatment dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; and QRX006, a therapy to treat rare skin disease.

