R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Announces Earnings Results

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.37) EPS. R1 RCM updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

R1 RCM stock opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.86. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 798.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 18,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in R1 RCM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

About R1 RCM (Get Rating)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.