Radio Caca (RACA) Market Cap Achieves $399.53 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00522200 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037547 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,101.64 or 2.04180817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.