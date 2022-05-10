Rage Fan Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,266.71 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 28.5% lower against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a market cap of $179,266.71 and $23,894.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.98 or 0.00513129 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00036348 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,151.16 or 2.02551515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,320.69 or 0.07498207 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

