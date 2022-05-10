Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

NYSE:RRC opened at $26.70 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.62, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.99.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 45.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,194.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Range Resources by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 499.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,788 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Range Resources by 284.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,362 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,832,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after acquiring an additional 888,878 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

