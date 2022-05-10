Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 1,254 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after purchasing an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $198.65 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $197.86 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.