Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 3.43% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WPS stock opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.92.

Get iShares International Developed Property ETF alerts:

About iShares International Developed Property ETF (Get Rating)

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Property ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.