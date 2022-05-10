Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,097 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Squarespace by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd grew its position in Squarespace by 34.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 180,944 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $3,639,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace during the third quarter worth about $23,927,000. Institutional investors own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SQSP. Citigroup began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.39.

NYSE SQSP opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $64.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

