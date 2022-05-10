Rathbones Group PLC Increases Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. William Blair cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

NYSE AOS opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $57.67 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.22%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile (Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.