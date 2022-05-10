Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth about $430,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,276,000 after buying an additional 113,145 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,193,000 after buying an additional 66,741 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total value of $52,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,185 shares of company stock worth $1,673,750. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEK opened at $125.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.85 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

