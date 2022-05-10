Rathbones Group PLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after acquiring an additional 239,990 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 70.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 17.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 332.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $159.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.97 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,013 shares of company stock worth $16,222,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

