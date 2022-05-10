Rathbones Group PLC Sells 185,458 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,458 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jackson Financial worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,162,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $8,700,788.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE JXN opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th.

Jackson Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.