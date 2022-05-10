Rathbones Group PLC Sells 525 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.44.

Shares of AME opened at $121.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.94 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

