Rathbones Group PLC Sells 746 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,685 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after buying an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,767,000. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 121,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.46.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

