RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,675 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $12,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROLL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.00.

In other news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.66. The company had a trading volume of 112,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.35. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.52 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

