Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ REAX opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.35.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Real Brokerage during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 21.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Real Brokerage Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities.
