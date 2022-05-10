Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

REAL traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$4.71. The company had a trading volume of 399,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,208. The company has a market cap of C$367.35 million and a PE ratio of 17.71. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$4.18 and a 1-year high of C$18.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

