Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,389 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Realty Income worth $35,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:O traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.60. The company had a trading volume of 210,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,685. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.29, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

