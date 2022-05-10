ReapChain (REAP) Trading 22.2% Lower This Week

ReapChain (REAP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, ReapChain has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. ReapChain has a total market cap of $11.71 million and approximately $997,152.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.23 or 1.00063212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00102860 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain (REAP) is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 1,895,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,000,000 coins. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

Buying and Selling ReapChain

