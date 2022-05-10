Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for F5 (FFIV)

F5 (NASDAQ: FFIV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2022 – F5 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/29/2022 – F5 was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

4/28/2022 – F5 was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/28/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $232.00 to $216.00.

4/27/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $227.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $270.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $265.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – F5 had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $273.00 to $238.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – F5 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2022 – F5 was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – F5 was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

3/31/2022 – F5 is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – F5 was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “F5 is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, the company is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The company is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities is likely to continue hurting its profitability. Continued pandemic-led supply-chain disruptions might restrict its ability to meet demand for its solutions. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $172.40. 21,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.02 and a fifty-two week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.62.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $154,025.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,568.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $28,123.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,384.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,810. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

