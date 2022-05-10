Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Thomson Reuters (TRI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Thomson Reuters (NYSE: TRI) recently:

5/9/2022 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

4/29/2022 – Thomson Reuters was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/28/2022 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

4/21/2022 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2022 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Thomson Reuters is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TRI traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 709,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $92.22 and a 52 week high of $123.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 52.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 24.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

