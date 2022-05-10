Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 784

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 811 ($10.00) to GBX 784 ($9.67) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDW. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.08) to GBX 1,000 ($12.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 840 ($10.36) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Redrow from GBX 890 ($10.97) to GBX 710 ($8.75) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Redrow presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 853.43 ($10.52).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 500 ($6.16) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 536.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 606.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 494.60 ($6.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.17).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 619 ($7.63) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($152,632.23). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 533 ($6.57), for a total value of £3,960.19 ($4,882.49).

About Redrow

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

