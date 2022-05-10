Relx (NYSE:RELX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.06) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,804.67.

RELX opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.80. Relx has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RELX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 306.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,022,000 after buying an additional 325,258 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $9,836,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,145,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,922,000 after buying an additional 256,513 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Relx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,432,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,187,000 after buying an additional 231,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 182,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

