Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.07

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 48549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

Several analysts have weighed in on REMYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €274.00 ($288.42) to €290.00 ($305.26) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($189.47) to €200.00 ($210.53) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Rémy Cointreau from €175.00 ($184.21) to €167.00 ($175.79) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.10.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

