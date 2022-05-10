RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Trading Down 14.7%

RESAAS Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.30 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 13,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. The company has a market cap of $24.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.11.
About RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RESAAS Services (RSASF)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.