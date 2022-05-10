Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BRF (BRFS)

BRF (NYSE: BRFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/5/2022 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 5/5/2022 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.
- 5/3/2022 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “
- 4/26/2022 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.
- 4/11/2022 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/31/2022 – BRF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2022 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 3/15/2022 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
BRFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 3,734,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,180. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.75.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,709,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.
