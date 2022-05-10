Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for BRF (BRFS)

BRF (NYSE: BRFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/5/2022 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating.

5/3/2022 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

4/26/2022 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/11/2022 – BRF was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/31/2022 – BRF is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/15/2022 – BRF was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

BRFS traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.46. 3,734,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,731,180. Brf S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BRF during the first quarter worth $268,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $414,000. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $19,709,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the 1st quarter valued at $596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

