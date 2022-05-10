Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,845 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.27% of Resources Connection worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,436,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 11,071 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 111,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 78,043 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 96.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Resources Connection by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 599,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 66,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The stock had a trading volume of 217,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $553.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.92.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,315 shares of company stock valued at $652,968 in the last ninety days. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on RGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

