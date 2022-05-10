Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.

Get Restaurant Brands New Zealand alerts:

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.