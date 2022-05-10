Restaurant Brands New Zealand (OTCMKTS:RTBRF) Shares Down 2.9%

Shares of Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:RTBRF – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.81.
Restaurant Brands New Zealand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RTBRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Restaurant Brands New Zealand (RTBRF)
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Littelfuse Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.