Reviewing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Universal Energy (OTCMKTS:UVSE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Universal Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Birchcliff Energy and Universal Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Universal Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Birchcliff Energy currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.04%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Universal Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.54 $247.72 million $0.91 7.79 Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Birchcliff Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Energy has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Universal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 33.61% 19.65% 11.10% Universal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Universal Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Universal Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. It has 13 oil and gas lease projects. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Lake Mary, Florida.

