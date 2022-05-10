Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Revolution Medicines stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $35.07.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 972,079 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,981 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

