Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share.
Revolution Medicines stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.25. Revolution Medicines has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $35.07.
In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 972,079 shares of company stock valued at $18,310,981 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.
Revolution Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
