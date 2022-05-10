Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $14.99, but opened at $16.24. Revolution Medicines shares last traded at $16.11, with a volume of 8,827 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.04. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, Director Thilo Schroeder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 972,079 shares of company stock worth $18,310,981 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 23.3% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 2.01.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

