Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.31. 777,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,921. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,998,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,551,000 after purchasing an additional 170,516 shares during the period. 27.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

