RH (NYSE:RH) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Hold”

Gordon Haskett cut shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RH. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of RH from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $598.76.

RH stock opened at $290.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 1 year low of $282.52 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 378,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.66, for a total value of $121,742,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,980,158 shares in the company, valued at $958,597,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total transaction of $5,595,530.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock worth $144,336,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

