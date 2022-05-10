Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) PT Set at €199.00 by Warburg Research

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been given a €199.00 ($209.47) price objective by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) price target on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($126.32) price target on Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($127.37) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €130.40 ($137.26).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of RHM traded down €23.95 ($25.21) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €187.05 ($196.89). 520,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,244. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €189.71 and a 200-day moving average of €123.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €76.28 ($80.29) and a 52 week high of €222.60 ($234.32).

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.