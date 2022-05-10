RichQUACK.com Market Capitalization Achieves $38.55 Million (QUACK)

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $38.55 million and approximately $918,509.00 worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.96 or 0.00526437 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,831.05 or 2.06786170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00035819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000254 BTC.

