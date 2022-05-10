Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.42

Shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 5.42 and last traded at 5.49, with a volume of 16076 shares. The stock had previously closed at 6.42.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 6.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rigetti Computing stock. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

