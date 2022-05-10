RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.80%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

RNG stock traded down $7.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,256,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,416. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 0.93. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $68.38 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RingCentral from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in RingCentral by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in RingCentral by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

