Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,500 ($80.14) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 6,100 ($75.21) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($67.81) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,000 ($86.30) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,200 ($64.11) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,410 ($79.03) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,937.69 ($73.21).

RIO opened at GBX 5,197 ($64.07) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,818.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,308.56. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($53.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($84.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($67.74), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($710,203.30).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

