Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Issues Earnings Results

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

NYSE:RBA traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 491,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

