Ritocoin (RITO) Trading Down 45.2% This Week

Ritocoin (RITO) traded down 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Ritocoin has a market capitalization of $105,919.31 and $45.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded down 45.2% against the dollar. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.59 or 0.00533032 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037479 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00098468 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.22 or 2.08435103 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ritocoin Coin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,696,757,705 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,465,730 coins. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Ritocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars.

