RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (RMMZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMMZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

NYSEARCA RMMZ opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80.

