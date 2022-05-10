Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 83.88.

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of RIVN traded down 0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching 22.51. 976,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,733,701. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 22.45 and a 52 week high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.14 and a quick ratio of 13.93.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The company had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 44.0% during the first quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $1,517,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 7.8% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,039 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,417.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,331 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

