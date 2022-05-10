Robert W. Baird Cuts Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target to $73.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BERY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $77.18.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average of $64.39. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 689.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,299 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,059,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 436.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,083,000 after buying an additional 1,313,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 1,251,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,161,000 after acquiring an additional 601,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.