Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.93

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.93 and last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 832458 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.87.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 39.39% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 31,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $371,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,309 shares of company stock worth $3,182,871 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 13.1% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 690,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 315.3% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 233,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 177,200 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 137.0% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 48,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.