Rocket Vault Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.03 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.50 or 0.00522200 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00104214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00037547 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,101.64 or 2.04180817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

