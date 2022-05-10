Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.20-$9.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion.

ROK stock traded down $11.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.22. 1,744,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,351. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $202.38 and a one year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $263.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.94.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.71.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson purchased 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 318,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,091,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.