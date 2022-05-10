Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Sets New 12-Month Low at $82.73

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $82.73 and last traded at $82.84, with a volume of 84688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.77.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.69.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.51 and a 200 day moving average of $175.66.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,946 shares of company stock valued at $24,968,874 over the last ninety days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,139 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,330,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

